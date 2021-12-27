Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.42). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

AGTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 137,404 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 640,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

