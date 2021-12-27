Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $160.22

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.22 and last traded at $159.98, with a volume of 103622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.