Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Gap Up to $5.33

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.47. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 6,849 shares trading hands.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $8,586,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 632.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 536,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,280,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

