Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $67.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

ACA traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,709. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

