argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in argenx were worth $37,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 39.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.83.

ARGX stock opened at $349.99 on Monday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.