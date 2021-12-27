ARMOR Market Capitalization Tops $10.53 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. ARMOR has a market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.32 or 0.07910626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00079683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00058262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,221.75 or 0.99917216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007553 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

