Aryacoin Price Hits $0.0072 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $27,926.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000443 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000091 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

