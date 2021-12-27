Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.13

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 150591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 5.37%. Analysts expect that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

