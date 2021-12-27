Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,361 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,954 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,027,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $117.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.