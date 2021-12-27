Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,842 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 35,739 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 971.4% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $59.74 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.