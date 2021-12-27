Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.55.

NYSE:BURL opened at $287.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.27 and its 200-day moving average is $302.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.07 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

