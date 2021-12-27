Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.30 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.