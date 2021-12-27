Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 732 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI opened at $148.84 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.35.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $981,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

