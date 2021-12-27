ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will report sales of $156.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $628.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.30 million to $629.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $669.22 million, with estimates ranging from $658.50 million to $679.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million.

ATIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,731,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,620,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. 1,548,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.