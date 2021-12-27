Atlas Protocol Price Up 56.6% Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $872,395.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00062136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.92 or 0.07929913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00080166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,162.94 or 1.00006261 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

