AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $245.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.84 and a one year high of $250.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.88.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

