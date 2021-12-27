Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to announce $110.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.10 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $104.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $401.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $401.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $437.98 million, with estimates ranging from $434.70 million to $440.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.87. 184,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.22. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

