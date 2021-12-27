Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Avista worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,683. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.45%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

