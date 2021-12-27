Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) versus Agora (NASDAQ:API) Critical Review

Agora (NASDAQ:API) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Agora and Aware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aware 0 0 1 0 3.00

Agora currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 184.09%. Aware has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Agora’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than Aware.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agora and Aware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $133.56 million 13.25 -$3.12 million ($0.53) -31.55 Aware $11.31 million 6.06 -$7.61 million ($0.29) -10.97

Agora has higher revenue and earnings than Aware. Agora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Agora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Aware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Agora has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora -35.66% -6.91% -6.29% Aware -38.10% -14.15% -12.58%

Summary

Agora beats Aware on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, e-commerce, financial Services, and healthcare, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

