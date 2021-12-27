Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 1,913 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.51. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

