Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 36.17%. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

