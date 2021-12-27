Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

