Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Trims Stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Capital were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,492,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dana L. Huber bought 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Huber bought 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.36 per share, for a total transaction of $137,458.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,205 shares of company stock valued at $299,426. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $40.46 on Monday. First Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -0.03.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

First Capital Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

