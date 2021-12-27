Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GO stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.