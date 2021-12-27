Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 275,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

