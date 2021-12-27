Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.52 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $94.12 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average is $117.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

