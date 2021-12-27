Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,238.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 145,512 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 589.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $62.82 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32.

