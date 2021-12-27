Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,679,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,210,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $545.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $549.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.12.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.