Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock opened at $460.54 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.15.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.