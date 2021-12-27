Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 151,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,134,724 shares.The stock last traded at $5.87 and had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after buying an additional 2,051,178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after buying an additional 983,135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after buying an additional 417,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,930,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after buying an additional 332,247 shares during the period. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

