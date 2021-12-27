Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 56,784 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $52,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Shares of IAC opened at $131.81 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $118.97 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.