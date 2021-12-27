Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 64,440 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $47,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 83,231 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.11. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

