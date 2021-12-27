Bank of America Corp DE Has $50.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $50,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 286,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.69.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $129.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.