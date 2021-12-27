Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $48,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of BIPC opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 46.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $80.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.