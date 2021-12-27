Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank7 from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

BSVN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,752. Bank7 has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $206.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $275,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,015,375 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,861. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 14.3% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 255,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank7 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

