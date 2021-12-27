Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 110.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,523 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Banner were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Banner by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Banner by 17.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 32.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $61.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28. Banner Co. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

