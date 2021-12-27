Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

BARK traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,614. Bark & Co has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Research analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of Bark & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at $433,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the second quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter worth $4,629,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

