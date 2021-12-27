Barry Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 18.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 380,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 59,418 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 63,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $334.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.88. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

