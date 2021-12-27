Basic Attention Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $324.59 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $2.16 billion and $324.59 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00214677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,864,568 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.