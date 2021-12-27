Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,145 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FALN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,444,000.

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.99. 2,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,271. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

