Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,881 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.31. 1,668,260 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

