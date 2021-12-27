Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 4.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.97. 8,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

