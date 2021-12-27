Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systelligence LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,113. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

