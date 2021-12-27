Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $86.50

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.50, but opened at $83.81. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $82.73, with a volume of 1,614 shares trading hands.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

