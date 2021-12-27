Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Lam Research by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Lam Research by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $698.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $635.32 and a 200-day moving average of $616.88. The firm has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.17.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

