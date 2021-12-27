Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $235,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after buying an additional 402,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,370,391 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after buying an additional 358,066 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

