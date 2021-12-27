Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $294,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $30.59 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.36.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $5.494 per share. This represents a yield of 18.28%. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

