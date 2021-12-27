Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 6,182 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 90,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 195,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 509.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYE opened at $29.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

