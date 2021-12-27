Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $77.90 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.78.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $1,755,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $259,973,282 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,652,854. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.