BENQI Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, BENQI has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a market capitalization of $56.45 million and $30.13 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00062613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.47 or 0.07891909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00078858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00055865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,526.47 or 1.00146530 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

